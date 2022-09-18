UP: Doctor lies about getting threats from anti-BJP supporters

A few days ago, a doctor named Arvind Vatsa Akela from Ghaziabad made headlines in mainstream media claiming he received death threats from an unknown number for supporting Hindutva groups.
The doctor, while being interviewed by news channels claimed that he had to change routes each time he returned home to prevent being followed.
“Anyone can come as a patient and do anything to me. I do not know what to do. My brain is not working,” the doctor, wiping his tears said to media persons.
He claimed that the caller said neither Modi/Yogi and Yati Narasinghanand will be able to save him.
“On September 1 I get a Whatsapp call. The display picture was of a masked man. I called that number the following day. The voice on the other side threatened to kill me,” the doctor said.
Many prominent news channels such as Times Now, Aaj Tak, TV9Bharatvarsh, JagranTV.com covered it extensively for a week.
However, on Sunday, police investigations revealed that the doctor was lying through out his interview. According to a police officer investigating the case, the doctor made internet calls to himself in order to get famous.
Further investigations are on.