UP: Doctor lies about getting threats from anti-BJP supporters

A few days ago, a doctor named Arvind Vatsa Akela from Ghaziabad made headlines in mainstream media claiming he received death threats from an unknown number for supporting Hindutva groups.

The doctor, while being interviewed by news channels claimed that he had to change routes each time he returned home to prevent being followed.

“Anyone can come as a patient and do anything to me. I do not know what to do. My brain is not working,” the doctor, wiping his tears said to media persons.

He claimed that the caller said neither Modi/Yogi and Yati Narasinghanand will be able to save him.

“On September 1 I get a Whatsapp call. The display picture was of a masked man. I called that number the following day. The voice on the other side threatened to kill me,” the doctor said.

He claimed that the caller threatened to kill him because is associated with Hindu organisations. He calimes the caller said, Modi/Yogi and Yati Narasinghanand will not be able yo save you. pic.twitter.com/DfX7T1NA1p — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 18, 2022

Many prominent news channels such as Times Now, Aaj Tak, TV9Bharatvarsh, JagranTV.com covered it extensively for a week.

However, on Sunday, police investigations revealed that the doctor was lying through out his interview. According to a police officer investigating the case, the doctor made internet calls to himself in order to get famous.

5 days after media coverage, Here what Police investigation revealed.

The Doctor made an internet call to himself. He did this to become popular. Will be interesting to see if the media who covered and ran TV debates, Will the have debates after thi investigation by Police? pic.twitter.com/Mom9pAAJ0X — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 18, 2022

Further investigations are on.