UP: Domino’s outlet in Fatehpur closed for serving chicken items

Fatehpur: A Domino’s outlet in Uttar Pradesh was closed after Hindutva supporters barged in, saying non-vegetarian food was served during the nine-day Navratri festival.

The incident occurred on Monday, October 12, in the Tambeshwar Nagar area of Fatehpur district. Dharmendra Singh Jansevak and his supporters entered the pizza restaurant shouting about why chicken was served.

“Why are you serving chicken and other non-veg food items during Navratri? We will not leave until a food safety inspection is done,” he yelled at the staff.

A Domino's outlet in Uttar Pradesh was closed after Hindutva supporters barged in, saying non-vegetarian food was served during the nine-day Navratri festival.



The incident occurred on Monday, October 12, in the Tambeshwar Nagar area of Fatehpur district. Dharmendra Singh… pic.twitter.com/agZN8wfQVR — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 14, 2026

A food inspection was promptly conducted. “Although the outlet used separate utensils and equipment, the arrangements did not ensure adequate segregation. There is a risk of cross-contamination,” said Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety and Security Virendra Singh Kushwaha.

“We have issued an improvement notice to the manager. The restaurant can resume operations only after it rectifies the deficiencies during a follow-up inspection,” he added.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI that officials collected food samples. Police were deployed to maintain law and order, while the food safety department took action against the outlet, he said.

(With PTI inputs)