UP double murder: Man held for raping, killing woman and partially blind son

Lucknow: A man accused of raping and killing a woman and her partially blind son was caught after an encounter in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow district on Wednesday, March 11.

The incident took place in the Sisendi village under the jurisdiction of Mohanalalganj police station on Monday, March 9.

According to police statements, preliminary information revealed that the accused Kishan Rawat, 35, had a financial dispute with the widowed 48-year-old Reshma Bano.

Bano operated a small pan stall to support her 18-year-old, visually impaired son, Shadab, police said.

Rawat reportedly owed Reshma Rs 160 and arrived at her house under the pretext of returning the money. Shadab initially denied him entry, saying his mother was not at home, but Rawat returned and soon an altercation broke out between the two. Rawat reportedly kicked the 18-year-old, causing him to fall into a water tank. The accused then strangled the young man to death

When Reshma tried to intervene, Rawat shoved and attacked her. He allegedly raped her and when she attempted to free herself, Rawat strangled her. The postmortem results showed injury marks near the woman’s private parts. The police subsequently added rape charges to the case.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Zone, said that at around 10 pm on March 9, they received information that two people were found murdered in Sisendi. Both the son and the mother were strangled to death, he confirmed, adding that closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and the neighbour’s witness statements will be taken into account for the investigation.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), South Zone in the Lucknow Police Commissionerate, Rallapalli Vasanth Kumar says, "On 9 March 2026, the police station Mohanlalganj received this information that two people have been murdered in the Sisendi… pic.twitter.com/Nyp0Nc5KxI — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2026

The bodies were found in gruesome conditions, with Reshma’s body covered partly and covered in a quilt, while Shadab was found in the water tank.

The accused was caught on Wednesday, after five police teams were formed to track him. After Rawat opened fire, the police shot back, hitting him in the left leg. During the exchange, Constable Amit Singh was also wounded by a gunshot near his right leg.