UP family ostracised, fined Rs 20 lakh for supporting intercaste marriage

A family in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district faced a social boycott and a Rs 20 lakh punitive fine after an intercaste marriage took place in their home.

The incident took place in Bacheda village. The family’s daughter, a constable in Lucknow, married her childhood friend, a police inspector.

The wedding took place on April 30 with the consent of both families – the Yadavs and Patels. However, the villagers were not happy with the union.

On May 13, a panchayat was held where elders declared the marriage as “unacceptable” and demanded a fine of Rs 20 lakh.

They further warned that any local found to be associating with the Yadav family would be fined an additional amount of Rs 50,000.

Also Read States cannot interfere in interfaith marriages, says Supreme Court

Since the boycott, the Yadav family’s traditional livestock-based milk distribution business has suffered a heavy blow, as no one in the locality is ready to interact with them.

The mother of the female constable told reporters that “We were also warned about an interest of ₹3 per day. We are poor people. How can we pay Rs 20 lakh? Our daughter is married and happy, what wrong have we done?”

The family attempted to avail the help of local police as a last resort, but found no response. Their pleas were ignored for weeks. It was only after family patriarch Chiranjilal Yadav approached the Jhansi police during a public grievance session on June 9 that action was taken.

Senior superintendent of police, BBGTS Murthy, took cognisance of the matter, demanding a full inquiry from the Todifatehpur station in-charge.

A case has since been registered against the village head’s father, Santosh Yadav, and others for enforcing a caste-based social boycott and issuing threats.