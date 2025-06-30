UP female police officer denies BJP MLC’s armed guards from entering stadium

A female police officer upheld her duty, refusing to let political pressure influence her actions. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLC Arun Pathak got into an argument with additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Anjali Vishwakarma after she denied entry to his security personnel with weapons in a cricket stadium.

A video of the heated argument has emerged on social media platforms. The incident occurred on Sunday, June 30, during a cricket match at Green Park Stadium in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city.

The match was organised under ‘Operation Sindoor’ by BJP MP Ramesh Awasthi, featuring teams from Sena XI and MP XI. MLC Arun Pathak was also invited to the event.

The BJP MLC insisted on entering with his armed security personnel. However, police denied entry citing security reasons.

The MLC started arguing with the assistant commissioner of police (ACP), another female officer.

ADCP Vishwakarma stepped in, telling the ACP, “Wait, I have dealt with them earlier during another event.”

Upon hearing this, MLC Pathak was infuriated and asked the IPS officer what she meant by “deal with.”

“Please don’t use loose talk,” he is heard saying in the video.

ADCP Vishwakarma remains calm and walks out, denying permission to the BJP MLC.

The situation was finally brought to rest after Kanpur city mayor Pramila Pandey and other BJP leaders intervened. No official statement has been released by the Kanpur police or the administration.