Congress leader, others held for assaulting female cop in Khammam

Hyderabad: Local Congress leader Rayala Rama Rao, along with six of his associates, were arrested on Saturday, June 6, for allegedly assaulting sub-inspector D. Haritha and threatening witnesses at a hotel near the NSP Crossroad in Kalluru mandal.
According to the DC report, SI Haritha had visited Chowdari Hotel after receiving a tip-off that Rama Rao was intimidating the hotel owner, Maganti Bosu Babu, and staff to prevent them from testifying in a case linked to a February 2025 incident at the same venue.
During the visit, Rama Rao allegedly pushed the officer with both hands and hurled abuses when she asked him to leave. Video footage from the scene captured a heated exchange, with Rama Rao and his supporters reportedly obstructing the SI from performing her duty.
After the incident, a case was registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault on a public servant, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, rioting, and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused were presented before a Khammam court on Saturday evening and remanded to seven days of judicial custody.
Further investigation is ongoing.