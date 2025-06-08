Congress leader, others held for assaulting female cop in Khammam

Hyderabad: Local Congress leader Rayala Rama Rao, along with six of his associates, were arrested on Saturday, June 6, for allegedly assaulting sub-inspector D. Haritha and threatening witnesses at a hotel near the NSP Crossroad in Kalluru mandal.

According to the DC report, SI Haritha had visited Chowdari Hotel after receiving a tip-off that Rama Rao was intimidating the hotel owner, Maganti Bosu Babu, and staff to prevent them from testifying in a case linked to a February 2025 incident at the same venue.

During the visit, Rama Rao allegedly pushed the officer with both hands and hurled abuses when she asked him to leave. Video footage from the scene captured a heated exchange, with Rama Rao and his supporters reportedly obstructing the SI from performing her duty.

A Khammam Congress leader, in an inebriated condition, inappropriately pushed a female sub-inspector after she slapped him for misbehaving with her.



The incident on June 6, near a restaurant in Kallur town. Congress leader Rayala Ramu reportedly entered into an argument with a… pic.twitter.com/UYApkPpWzL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 7, 2025

Also Read Drunk Congress leader misbehaves with female police officer in Khammam

After the incident, a case was registered under the relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault on a public servant, criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly, rioting, and outraging the modesty of a woman. The accused were presented before a Khammam court on Saturday evening and remanded to seven days of judicial custody.

Further investigation is ongoing.

