Drunk Congress leader misbehaves with female police officer in Khammam

Hyderabad: A Congress leader, in an inebriated condition, inappropriately pushed a female sub-inspector after she slapped him for misbehaving with her.

The incident occurred on Friday night, June 6, near a restaurant in Kallur town in Khammam district. Congress leader Rayala Ramu from Tallada village reportedly entered into an argument with a staff member regarding a food item.

The incident on June 6, near a restaurant in Kallur town.

The situation escalated after Ramu called his associates. On information, police arrived at the spot and tried to diffuse the situation.

The Congress leader, who was completely under the influence of alcohol, started arguing with Kallu sub-inspector Haritha, hurling abuses at her team.

At one point, SI Haritha said, “picchi picchiga unda (are you feeling crazy)?“, to which the Congress leader angrily replied, “You may feel like that.”

Feeling insulted, the female police officer slapped him. The Congress leader, in a state of arrogance, violently pushed the sub-inspector.

The police resorted to lathi charge to bring the situation under control. The men were later taken into police custody.

Siasat.com has learnt that all six people, including Congress leader Rayala Ramu, are currently lodged in the Sathupalli police station. However, police remain tight-lipped on giving any further details. Despite several calls made to the higher-ups in Kallur and Sathupalli police stations, the calls went unanswered.