UP: Four held for vandalising 17 idols in Hindu temples

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested four people in connection with vandalising 17 idols of Hindu deities in four temples in Baral village of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district. Following the attack, the case was linked with communal conspiracy.

However, after the accused was arrested, the case took a new turn. As per a police statement, all the accused belong to the Hindu community and have been identified as Harish Sharma (main accused), Shivam, Keshav and Ajay.

According to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SP), at Gulavathi Police Station, The main accused in the crime are Harish and Innu from Baral.

On May 30, all the accused went to Harish’s place where they hatched a plan and desecrated the idols in an inebriated condition.

“After the incident, we formulated five police teams to track the miscreants down, since then police were collecting evidence and with the help of nearby CCTV footage we arrested four people on 8 June. However, there are reports of a few more people involved in the crime, an investigation is going on to solve the case thoroughly,” the SP said.

On the first of June, tension prevailed in Bulandshahr after four Hindu temples were desecrated. Enraged Hindu organisations staged protests and demanded strict action against the miscreants who attacked the temples.

On social media, a number of Hindutva sympathizers had also expressed concern and demanded severe punishment for the perpetrators. Even communal plots were linked to the mysterious attack.

The protestors calmed down after the police issued them of action at the earliest.