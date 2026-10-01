UP govt hospital staff refuses to attend to pregnant Dalit woman

Uttar Pradesh: A Dalit woman gave birth to her child outside a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh, with her younger brother and mother holding up a small piece of cloth for privacy.

Rani Devi was forced to give birth by the roadside outside Maharaja Chet Singh District Hospital in Bhadohi after the nurse refused to attend her, saying the woman was a Dalit.

Also Read Bihar Dalits block funeral procession, say path meant for temple

Rani, a 20-year-old from Jorai village, hails from the Musahar community, traditionally known as rat hunters. On Tuesday night, she started experiencing labour pains and arrived at the hospital with her younger brother Vijay Kumar and mother.

But the staff nurse, Neelam Maurya, allegedly refused to admit her. Rani’s family protested, but as her pains intensified, they had no choice but to allow her to give birth on the road, screened by a thin layer of cloth to shield her from passersby.

A video has surfaced, sparking yet another stark reality of blatant caste discrimination.

A 20-year-old tribal woman, Rani Devi, gave birth by the roadside outside Maharaja Chet Singh District Hospital in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, after her family alleged that hospital staff refused to admit her.



Her brother claimed that a staff nurse denied assistance because Rani… pic.twitter.com/JRWhZ5KWjz — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 1, 2026

Upon learning about the incident, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) SK Chak admitted Rani to the emergency ward of the hospital and instructed the staff to take care of her.

The officer has constituted a four-member committee to investigate the matter and ensured that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible.