UP: Headmaster asks money for I-Day celebrations, suspended

Hathras: A primary school headmaster in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district has been suspended for allegedly asking students to pay money for the national flag and to celebrate the country’s 75th Independence Day.

The action was taken against the headmaster Brajesh Kumar by Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) after the video of the incident went viral on social media on Saturday.

In the video, which was shot after the morning prayers at the school in Budhaich village, Kumar can be heard asking students to bring Rs 15 for the Independence Day celebrations which, he said was according to an order issued by the state government and Chief Minister.

BSA Hathras, Sandeep Kumar, said: “The headmaster’s demand for Rs 15 from students to celebrate the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was illegal. There were no such orders. In violation of the dignity of a teacher, he was seen addressing students in jeans and t-shirt. He has been suspended.”

A detailed probe has been ordered over charges against him under section 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, BSA further said.