UP: Hindu-Muslim friends spread harmony with 251-litre Kanwar

The duo said their bond goes beyond religion and caste, with humanity as their greatest belief.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Hindu-Muslim friends smiling and spreading harmony during a cultural event.
Mintu and Shakir

Meerut: A Muslim youth from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district is undertaking the annual Kanwar Yatra with his Hindu friend, carrying a 251-litre Kanwar from Haridwar.

“Through our pilgrimage, we are appealing to people to strengthen social harmony,” said 21-year-old Shakir from Holi Chowk in Falawda town.

He and his friend Mintu are walking together after collecting water from Ganga in Haridwar.

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Shakir had also participated in the Kanwar Yatra last year, when he carried a 101-litre Kanwar from Haridwar and offered the holy water at local Shiva temples on the occasion of Shivratri.

This year, the duo is carrying a 251-litre Kanwar.

The two friends said their friendship transcends religion and caste and that humanity is the greatest religion.

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Locals lauded their friendship, saying it demonstrates how trust, cooperation and humanity can unite society despite differences in faith.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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