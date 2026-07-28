UP: Hindu-Muslim friends spread harmony with 251-litre Kanwar

Meerut: A Muslim youth from Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut district is undertaking the annual Kanwar Yatra with his Hindu friend, carrying a 251-litre Kanwar from Haridwar.

“Through our pilgrimage, we are appealing to people to strengthen social harmony,” said 21-year-old Shakir from Holi Chowk in Falawda town.

He and his friend Mintu are walking together after collecting water from Ganga in Haridwar.

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Shakir had also participated in the Kanwar Yatra last year, when he carried a 101-litre Kanwar from Haridwar and offered the holy water at local Shiva temples on the occasion of Shivratri.

A 21-year-old Muslim youth from Meerut is undertaking the Kanwar Yatra with his Hindu friend, carrying a 251-litre Kanwar from Haridwar to promote social harmony. pic.twitter.com/NLH3eXhOna — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 28, 2026

This year, the duo is carrying a 251-litre Kanwar.

The two friends said their friendship transcends religion and caste and that humanity is the greatest religion.

Locals lauded their friendship, saying it demonstrates how trust, cooperation and humanity can unite society despite differences in faith.