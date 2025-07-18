UP: Hindu Raksha Dal shuts down KFC, Nazir demanding meat ban during Sawan

Members of the Hindu Raksha Dal staged a protest outside prominent non-vegetarian restaurants, including KFC and Nazir, in the Vasundhara area of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The protest was held in response to the sale of meat during the holy Hindu month of Sawan, with demonstrators demanding a complete ban on non-vegetarian food in areas surrounding Kanwar Yatra routes.

Videos of the protest surfaced on social media, showing activists chanting “Jai Shri Ram” and waving saffron flags.

Meat preparation deeply hurts Kanwar Yatra devotees: Protestors

The protestors argued that the sale and preparation of meat near the pilgrimage routes deeply hurt the sentiments of Kanwar Yatra devotees, many of whom observe fasting, engage in prayers, and adhere to strict vegetarian diets for the entire month.

They claimed that the sight and smell of meat near these spiritual pathways disturb the sanctity of the religious atmosphere.

As part of their agitation, Hindu Raksha Dal workers reportedly forced the KFC outlet to shut its shutters during the protest.

Member of a right-wing group stormed a KFC store in UP's Ghaziabad and forced it pull down shutter demanding ban on non-vegetarian food in the month of Shravan. pic.twitter.com/6DNpC80m4S — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 18, 2025

Formal memorandum submitted to local admin

They also issued a stern warning that if meat sales continued during Sawan, they would intensify their movement. The group formally submitted a memorandum to the local administration, urging a ban on all non-vegetarian eateries within a 100 to 200-meter radius of the Kanwar pilgrimage routes throughout the month of Sawan.

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson from the organisation said, “When lakhs of people are immersed in devotion, it is necessary to honour their faith by avoiding things that can offend religious feelings.”

They added that respecting religious sentiments during such holy times should be a priority.

No official response

As of the time of publication of this article, neither the local administration nor the management of the KFC and Nazir restaurants has issued an official statement regarding the incident or the demands raised by the protesters.

The situation remains tense as the Sawan festivities continue and large numbers of Kanwar devotees pass through the area.