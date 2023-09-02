UP: Hindutva activists booked for burning effigy of SP’s Swami Prasad Maurya

Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya

Muzaffarnagar: More than 30 activists of a Hindutva outfit have been booked for allegedly burning an effigy of Samajwadi Party (SP) general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya and violation of prohibitory orders, police in this Uttar Pradesh district said on Saturday.

Police have lodged a case against several such activists and named eight of them, including Hindu Kranti Sena general secretary Manoj Saini, under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

According to the FIR lodged by Sub-Inspector Devki Nandan, the Hindutva activists allegedly took out a procession without permission and burnt the effigy of Maurya while prohibitory orders were in force here on Friday.

They were protesting against certain comments made by the SP leader.

Maurya triggered a controversy recently with his remarks that Hinduism is just a “fallacy” and Brahminism is the cause of all disparities in the Indian society.

Earlier in the year, the SP leader had triggered another row by claiming that certain verses of Hindu epic “Ramcharitmanas” “insult” a large section of the society on the basis of caste and demanded that those be “banned”.

