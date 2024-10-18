UP: Hyderabad woman lodge case against army cadre over marriage fraud

Hyderabad: The wife of an army soldier stationed in Ladakh has accused her husband of marriage fraud claiming that he has been married four times. The woman, originally from Hyderabad, filed a complaint with SSP Vipin Tada in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh following which an investigation is underway.

According to reports, her husband, Manish Kumar, who resides in Haryana, has had multiple marriages over the past decade. She met Manish in Hyderabad in 2015, and they married shortly after. Initially, their relationship appeared stable, but she reported a shift in his behaviour over time.

She claimed he began to harass her and allegedly pressured her into having an abortion when she became pregnant. Manish subsequently disappeared in 2018.

In 2019, the woman discovered Manish was stationed at the 510 Army Base Workshop in Meerut and went to find him. During her search, she learned that he had already been married three times. When she confronted him and threatened legal action, he allegedly promised to leave his first wife and return to live with her.

However, after the birth of their son in February 2021, Manish vanished again. After extensive searching, she found him in August 2021 living in Takshila Colony with two other women, both of whom he had married. When she confronted him this time, he refused to come back with her, leaving her with their three-year-old son.

A case has been registered against the soldier for marriage fraud and other offences, including issuing death threats.