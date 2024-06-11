UP: Imam hacked to death by mentally-challenged son in Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: A 58-year-old Imam was allegedly hacked to death by his mentally-challenged son in Mannamajr village under Jhinjhana police station limits in Shamli district on Tuesday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek said that the deceased has been identified as Fazrurehman (58), while his son has been identified as Junaid (in early 20s).

Abhishek said that police rushed to the spot on getting the information and the headless body was recovered in a jungle.

Later, the police recovered the head of the deceased and the spade used in the crime, he added.

Junaid has been arrested and a case has been registered against him based on the complaint lodged by the brother of the deceased, police said.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, they said.

The incident took place when the deceased had gone to the jungle to search for his son, police said citing the complaint.

He was attacked by his son using a spade, they said.