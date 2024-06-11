Imam of village mosque shot dead by unidentified assailants in Moradabad

Assailants, apparently known to the deceased, first called him out of the mosque and then shot him dead from a point-blank range.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th June 2024 1:06 pm IST
Armed man attempting to breach FBI office killed after standoff
Representative Image

Moradabad: The Imam of a mosque was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Tuesday morning in Bhensia Village of Moradabad District.

The assailants, apparently known to the deceased, first called him out of the mosque and then shot him dead from a point-blank range.

The deceased Maulana Akram was a resident of Rampur District but was living in Bhensia Village for the last 15 years and was working in the local mosque.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Heatwave deaths: Kin struggle for dignified farewells at overcrowded Kanpur mortuaries

The Katghar police spokesman said that the body was being sent for post mortem and additional forces had been deployed in the village in view of prevailing tension.

Further details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 11th June 2024 1:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button