UP: Kanwariyas vandalize, overturn police vehicle after it hits one of them

In yet another incident of violence, a group of enraged Kanwariyas vandalized and overturned a police vehicle after it allegedly entered a lane designated for the pilgrimage procession.

The incident occurred in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday afternoon, July 27, when the vehicle, operating under the vigilance department of the power corporation, accidentally entered the lane and allegedly hit a pilgrim.

Subsequently, Kanwariyas reacted violently, surrounded the vehicle, and damaged it.

In a viral video circulating on social media, agitated Knwariyas are seen damaging the vehicle with sticks rods, bricks, and baseball bats then overturning it. The videos further show the Kanwariyas atop the vehicle, smashing its windows and tail lights.

According to the reports, police teams then arrived at the scene and pacified the Kanwariyas, clarifying that the sacred Ganga water being carried by the devotees was not spilt during the incident.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad police on X wrote that a case has been registered in connection with this incident. “The persons involved in the vandalism will be identified and further legal action will be taken soon,” it added.

SUV driver Avnish Tyagi, who has been detained said that he was going to the office of Hydel Kavi Nagar from Muradnagar to attend the duty of Hydel vigilance officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajesh Kumar said.

इस घटना के संबंध में अभियोग पंजीकृत किया जा चुका है। तोड़फोड़ करने वाले व्यक्तियों की पहचान कर अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्रवाई शीघ्र ही की जाएगी। — DCP CITY COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@DCPCityGZB) July 29, 2024

Also Read Kanwariyas attack Muslim man after minor collision on Delhi-Meerut highway

In a separate incident, another video surfaced on social media where a Kanwariya mob is seen beating a man in full public view.

The Kanwar Yatra, which began on July 22 has seen several incidents of violence and vandalism across Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this week, a mob of Kanwariyas brutally assaulted a mentally disturbed man for allegedly waving a stick at them.

The shocking video of the attack, which has gone viral on social media, shows the victim being flogged mercilessly by the mob. Mute spectators stood by and recorded the assault on their phones.

The lawlessness in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh has peaked to an obnoxious order all together. This video shows a mob of Kanwariyas flogging and assaulting a specially abled man over the latter allegedly waving a stick. It took a cop with spine to disperse the mob and… pic.twitter.com/fCdB5JSTOv — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2024

(With inputs from PTI)