UP: KCR attends funeral of Mulayam Singh Yadav, pays tributes

At Samajwadi Party founder and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav’s native hamlet of Saifai in the Uttar Pradesh district of Etawah on Tuesday, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao took part in his last rites.

KCR paid floral tributes to the deceased leader’s mortal remains.

After a protracted illness, Mulayam Singh Yadav, who also held the office of union minister, passed away on Monday at the age of 82.

Rao consoled Akhilesh Yadav, leader of the Samajwadi Party and the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, as well as other family members. He was joined by other people, including state minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, MLC K Kavitha, Ravula Shravan Kumar Reddy, and MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar.

Chandrashekhar Rao remarked in his condolence message earlier that Mulayam Singh Yadav, a secularist, was inspired to enter politics by great figures like renowned socialist leaders Ram Manohar Lohia and renowned liberation warrior Raj Narayan.

He recounted how Mulayam, who served three times as both the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, the nation’s largest state and as a federal minister, had dedicated his life to promoting the welfare of the underprivileged.