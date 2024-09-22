UP: LPG cylinder found on rail tracks, goods train driver applies emergency brakes

Kanpur: An empty LPG cylinder was found on the tracks by a goods train driver, who applied emergency brakes and stopped the train near Prempur station in Kanpur on Sunday, the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh this month.

An FIR was lodged with the Government Railway Police (GRP), Kanpur, against unidentified persons on the suspicion that the act was a possible sabotage bid, Additional DG (Railways) Prakash D said.

The FIR has been registered under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the BNS and under the Railways Act, he added.

Police said the incident occurred at 8:10 am when the train was going to Allahabad from Kanpur.

“It was found that the cylinder was of five-kilogramme capacity and empty. It was removed from the track. The matter is being investigated,” the local police said in a statement.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Shrawan Kumar Singh said, “The loco pilot alerted the railway officials who passed the information to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Kanpur police, which launched the investigation into the matter.”

The ADG Railways arrived at Prempur railway station and inspected the site.

Instructions have been issued to the Station House Officer (GRP Kanpur) and others to coordinate with the Kanpur police, Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railways officials, he added.

The ADG also held discussions with the officials of the railways, RPF and local police and asked them to chalk out an action plan to keep a close vigil on tracks to avoid further such mischief in future.

On September 8, an attempt was made to derail the Kalindi Express, heading towards Bhiwani from Prayagraj, by placing an LPG cylinder on the tracks.

The train hit the cylinder before coming to a screeching halt. The cylinder was thrown off the tracks after it was hit by the train.