Hyderabad: Woman killed in LPG truck accident at Nacharam

The victim went to Nacharam to drop her son at school. While returning on her scooter, a truck reportedly collided with the vehicle, causing her to fall.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th September 2024 9:52 pm IST
Hyderabad: Woman killed in LPG truck accident at Nacharam
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old housewife was killed in Nacharam on Wednesday, September 18, after being run over by a truck carrying LPG cylinders.

The victim has been identified as Neeta, a resident of Amberpet

According to reports, the victim went to Nacharam to drop her son at school. While returning on her scooter, a truck reportedly collided with the vehicle, causing her to fall. She died on the spot from her injuries.

A case has been registered against the driver, and attempts are being made to identify the accused through nearby CCTV footage.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 18th September 2024 9:52 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button