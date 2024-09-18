Hyderabad: Woman killed in LPG truck accident at Nacharam

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old housewife was killed in Nacharam on Wednesday, September 18, after being run over by a truck carrying LPG cylinders.

The victim has been identified as Neeta, a resident of Amberpet

According to reports, the victim went to Nacharam to drop her son at school. While returning on her scooter, a truck reportedly collided with the vehicle, causing her to fall. She died on the spot from her injuries.

A case has been registered against the driver, and attempts are being made to identify the accused through nearby CCTV footage.

Further investigation is ongoing.