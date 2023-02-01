UP: Lucknow court orders release of Siddique Kappan from jail

Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras where a Dalit woman had died after being allegedly raped.

1st February 2023
Journalist Siddique Kappan to be released next week: UP official
The Lucknow sessions court on Tuesday ordered the release of Kerala-based journalist Siddique Kappan from jail.

He was arrested by the Mathura police for having links with the Popular Front of India and being a part of a “conspiracy” to instigate violence. Later, he was shifted to the Lucknow jail.

This comes over one month after he was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

