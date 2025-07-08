UP man arrested for waving Palestinian flag during Muharram

A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for waving a Palestinian flag during the Muharram procession in the Etmaduddaula area of Agra.

Aman, a resident of Ghat Tiraha in Nagla Fatoori, took part in the Muharram procession and was seen raising the Palestinian flag.

A case was registered against him at the Etmaduddaula police. “Aman Khan has been booked under charges of disturbing public peace. He admitted his mistake and apologised with folded hands when we brought him to the police station,” the police said.

The video, which was earlier posted on Facebook, has been removed.