UP man booked for giving triple talaq to wife in school

Barabanki: An FIR has been registered against Mohammed Shakil, 40, for allegedly pronouncing instant triple talaq to his wife while she was taking a class at a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki.

The shocking case happened on Wednesday.

The woman, Tamanna, 23, had married Shakeel in 2020.

SHO, Kotwali, Sanjay Maurya said that shortly after the wedding, Tamanna’s in-laws reportedly started demanding a dowry of Rs 2 lakh.

Unable to meet the demand, Tamanna was sent back to her parents’ home while Shakeel went to Saudi Arabia for a job.

“Shakeel had abruptly left for Saudi Arabia without any prior notice to his wife. Upon discovering his sudden departure, Tamanna attempted to confront her in-laws but was told to go to her parents’ home. Thereafter, Tamanna decided to secure employment as a teacher in a private school,” said the SHO.

When Shakeel returned from Saudi Arabia last week, he began issuing divorce threats to Tamanna.

He made an unannounced appearance at Tamanna’s school and pronounced triple talaq to Tamanna in front of her students on Wednesday, said SHO Maurya.

Tamanna lodged a police complaint against Shakeel, her mother-in-law Sakina, and Rashid and Majid, sons of Shakeel from his first marriage.

“We have registered a case under IPC section 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and Dowry Prohibition Act,” said Maurya.

