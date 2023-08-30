Telangana: Vendors from UP flee after killing man in Warangal

Warangal: A man was brutally murdered with an iron rod at Shiva Nagar railway station by a group of vendors from UP on Wednesday, August 30, police said.

According to police, the victim, Syed Nazeer, 39, who lived with his in-laws in Shiva Nagar, ran a food stall at Warangal railway station for a living. Nazeer established a friendship with some vendors from Uttar Pradesh a few months ago. These vendors sold key chains on trains and stayed in a room near the railway station.

Nearly two weeks ago, the vendors were involved in a quarrel with a resident of Shiva Nagar near the railway station and both parties had filed complaints against each other at Mills Colony Police Station. Nazeer spoke with the vendors and tried resolving the matter. However, on Tuesday night, Nazeer again went to the vendors where an argument broke out between them.

In the course of heated verbal exchange, one of the vendors pulled out a rod and hit Nazeer on the head. He died on the spot. Nazeer is survived by his wife and four daughters. After noticing that Nazeer wasn’t breathing, the vendors fled the spot. However, Vikram, one of the vendors, couldn’t leave as his wife was pregnant.

Police have registered a case into the incident and sent the body to the MGM Hospital for post-mortem. Vikram has been taken into custody, and further investigations are underway.