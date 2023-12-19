UP: Man detained for recording video near Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 7:33 pm IST

Ayodhya: A man was caught recording a video near the gate number 10 of Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya Tuesday evening, police said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The person was riding a bike with a camera attached to his helmet, police said.

Also Read
Advani ‘requested’ not to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony: Champat Rai

The man has been identified as Chhattisgarh resident Bhanu Patel and has been taken into custody, police said, without revealing what the person was suspected of doing with his act.

MS Education Academy

Intelligence agencies are interrogating the person at the Ram Janmabhoomi Police Station, police added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 19th December 2023 7:33 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button