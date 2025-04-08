UP man lets ‘train pass over him’ for viral reel; arrested

The chase for social media fame is pushing influencers to absurd and dangerous extremes. In a bid to make his Instagram reel viral, an alleged social media influencer lay down on a railway track and shot a video as a train passed over him.

The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district. The Instagram reel did go viral for Ranjit Chaurasia, but not for followers; it landed him in jail.

In the video, Chaurasia lies on his stomach, while placing his mobile on the tracks, letting the train pass over him. The footage captures the underside of the train. The young man gets up in slow motion, giving an impression of a hero, with a Shah Rukh Khan song playing in the background.

The Unnao police were quick to respond and arrested Chaurasia

The Instagram reel quickly gained traction, garnering over 8 lakh views and igniting a backlash. While some sarcastically suggested Chaurasia should show his ‘daredevil’ on the border, others said the video is edited.