Hyderabad YouTuber arrested for throwing money in air amid traffic

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad YouTuber and an Instagram ‘influencer’ was arrested for throwing money in the air on busy streets across the city, causing chaos amid traffic.

Harsha was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

The stunt intended to boost social media clout, has been widely condemned by netizens, following which cases was booked against him at KPBH, Kukatpally ans Sanathnagar police stations.

The Hyderabad YouTuber, identified as Power Harsha, also known as Mahadev and “its_me_power” on Instagram, shared a video of himself throwing bundles of currency notes into the air in Kukatpally traffic.

Also Read YouTuber booked for throwing money in air on Hyderabad roads

This created significant disruption and posed a serious risk of accidents.

The Hyderabad YouTuber shared the videos of throwing the money on the streets a month ago, which have now gained traction. Despite the backlash, Harsha stated his intention to continue such stunts and encouraged his viewers to join his Telegram channel, assuring rewards for accurately guessing the amount of money he was going to throw in the air.

According to FIR, the KPHB police have charged him under sections 336 (Endangering safety of others), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), and 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), while the Sanathnagar police have filed a case against the Hyderabad YouTuber for public nuisance, wrongful restraint, rashly or negligently driving Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Several netizens also had expressed displeasure over his acts deeming them unsafe.

In another post on Instagram, after his videos went viral, he urged local media not to ‘defame’ him. “There are several other videos of people performing similar stunts. Please know that while I do those stunts (for views), I am also helping people financially (in other ways),” said the Hyderabad based YouTuber Harsha in a video.