YouTuber booked for throwing money in air on Hyderabad roads

Hyderabad: A YouTuber and an Instagram ‘influencer’ in Hyderabad has been booked for throwing money in the air on busy streets across the city causing chaos amid traffic.

The stunt intended to boost social media clout, has been widely condemned by netizens following which a case was booked against him.

The Hyderabad YouTuber, identified as Power Harsha, also known as Mahadev and “its_me_power” on Instagram, shared a video of himself throwing bundles of currency notes into the air in Kukatpally traffic.

This created significant disruption and posed a serious risk of accidents.

The YouTuber shared the videos of throwing the money on the streets of Hyderabad amount a month ago which have now gained traction. Despite the backlash, Harsha stated his intention to continue such stunts and encouraged his viewers to join his Telegram channel, assuring rewards for accurately guessing the amount of money he was going to throw in the air.

Also Read Video: Hyderabad influencer tosses cash in air amid Kukatpally traffic

According to local reports he has been booked for various traffic offences including rash driving and public nuisance.

In another post on Instagram, after his videos went viral, he urged local media not to ‘defame’ him. “There are several other videos of people performing similar stunts. Please know that while I do those stunts (for views), I am also helping people financially (in other ways),” said Harsha in a video.

A YouTuber and Instagrammer's reckless act of throwing money into traffic has ignited outrage in Hyderabad.



A viral video shows Power Harsha, also known as Mahadev or "its_me_power," tossing bundles of cash into the air in the midst of traffic in the Kukatpally area. The stunt… pic.twitter.com/cUPqBF8mlI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 22, 2024

Reactions to Hyderabad YouTuber’s videos

One X user commented, “The upcoming generation is being ruined by reel mania,” while another tagged the Cyberabad Police, urging them to take strict action.

Another user suggested that all his “accounts should be scrutinized to ensure he’s paying his taxes” and another wrote, “@hydcitypolice, please take strict action to prevent others from attempting similar stunts.”