Video: Hyderabad influencer tosses cash in air amid Kukatpally traffic

Hyderabad: A viral video in which a social media influencer was seen tossing money in the air amidst moving traffic in Kukatpally on Thursday, August 22.

The individual, identified as Power Harsha, also known as Mahadev and “its_me_power” on Instagram shared a video of himself throwing bundles of currency notes into the air, causing chaos on the main road as people rushed to collect the cash. This created significant disruption and posed a serious risk of accidents.

The stunt intended to boost social media clout, has been widely condemned by netizens, who are demanding strict action against the influencer.

Despite the backlash, Harsha has stated his intention to continue such stunts and is encouraging viewers to join his Telegram channel, where he will reward those who accurately guess the amount of money he will throw in future videos.

The police have not yet issued an official response or taken any action against the “influencer.”

A YouTuber and Instagrammer's reckless act of throwing money into traffic has ignited outrage in Hyderabad.



A viral video shows Power Harsha, also known as Mahadev or "its_me_power," tossing bundles of cash into the air in the midst of traffic in the Kukatpally area. The stunt… pic.twitter.com/cUPqBF8mlI — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 22, 2024

One X user commented, “The upcoming generation is being ruined by reel mania,” while another tagged @CPCyberabad, urging them to take strict action.

Another user suggested, “All his accounts should be scrutinized to ensure he’s paying his taxes,” and another wrote, “@hydcitypolice, please take strict action to prevent others from attempting similar stunts.”