UP: Man slits woman’s throat after she refused to speak to him

Bhadohi: In a shocking incident, a young man slit a woman’s throat merely because she refused to talk to him.

The accused has been arrested and booked for attempt to murder while the victim has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi.

According to police reports, the accused, Raj Kumar Gautam, wanted to talk to the 20-year-old woman who lived in his neighbourhood but she had refused to do so and had even blocked his number.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Dr Anil Kumar said that when the woman was buying vegetables in the market, Gautam came and slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon.

He fled from the scene. The profusely bleeding woman was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The accused was later arrested, the SP added.