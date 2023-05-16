UP: Man who worked as street light operator gets elected as Nagar Panchyat chairman

Shahjahanpur: From sleeping on streets hungry and attempting suicide, Mukhtar Ahmed Masoodi has come a long way to become the chairman of Meeranpur Katra Nagar Panchyat where he was earlier engaged as street light operator.

He was elected to the post as a Congress candidate in the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls, the results of which were declared on May 13.

Talking to PTI, Masoodi, a resident of Pilibhit district, said that around 10 years ago, his wife left him and went back to her maternal home in Budaun.

“I was heartbroken and I decided to come to Meeranpur Katra. I had no acquaintance here. I spent many nights on the pavement and ate whatever I could gather. Fed up, I decided to end my life,” he said.

According to Masoodi, he had laid on the railway tracks in Meeranpur Katra a few years ago to end his life. But as a train was approaching, some youths pulled him away from the tracks, foiling his suicide attempt.

They took him to the residence of Shamiushshan Khan, then chairman of Meeranpur Katra Nagar Panchayat, who upon hearing Masoodi’s life story took a liking for him and offered him the job of switching on the streetlights and turning them off.

In 2023, the Meeranpur Katra seat was reserved for backward classes making Khan ineligible to contest from the seat.

“One day, Masoodi told me that if I want, he can contest the election for the post of chairman,” Khan said.

When the results were out, Masoodi had won the election by 742 votes.

Khan said Masoodi’s victory is the result of his dedication and hard work and hoped that he would serve the public in a better and more sensetive way as he has experienced poverty personally.

Avneesh Gangwar, the executive officer of Meeranpur Katra Nagar Panchayat said, “This is the beauty of democracy. Masoodi who was once an employee is now the administrator.”