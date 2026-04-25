UP: Minors stripped, beaten, thrown into canal to die over ‘restaurant debt’

Shamli: Two Muslim minors were kidnapped, abused, thrown into a canal, and later stripped naked for allegedly failing to pay an incurred debt of Rs 6,400 after eating food at the accused’s restaurant in Uttar Pradesh‘s Shamli district.

Although the incident occurred on March 10, a video of the minors surfaced on social media on April 25, with them in a traumatised state.

The disturbing visuals showed the two children, identified as Rihan and Nishan, in distressing conditions, with one of them completely stripped. The accused could be seen attempting to block the person from recording.

The incident occurred in Lilaun village. The children reportedly owed Rs 6,400 to a fast food restaurant owned by the accused.

Nitin and Shivam, the restaurant owners, unhappy with the children’s debt spanning three months, took matters into their hands.

The two accused allegedly lured the minors to a canal where they were beaten and pushed into the canal. The family claimed that even after the boys escaped, the two accused dragged them back to a house and assaulted them, intensifying public anger over the viral video.

Two minors were allegedly kidnapped, abused, thrown into a canal, and later stripped naked for failing to pay an incurred debt of Rs 6,400 after eating food at the accused's restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district.



Although the incident occurred on March 10, a video of the… pic.twitter.com/rCm27t6Ivy — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) April 25, 2026

Momin, their father, alleged that they were not given timely help despite calling the 112 Helpline upon finding his sons. Local media reported that the attack was reportedly a result of political rivalry between Momin and the two accused.

Police say accused held, deny family’s ‘exaggerated’ claims

Even after filing a complaint, police have not taken serious action against the accused, the family said.

The Shamli police, in a statement released on social media, refuted the family’s claims and said Momin made “exaggerated allegations.”

However, the authorities confirmed that the accused were arrested on March 15, and they have since initiated legal proceedings. “Investigation revealed the shop owners, Nitin and Shivam, scolded the children for not paying the debt, but other allegations made by the father were found to be untrue,” Shamli police said.

When asked under what BNS sections the accused were arrested, the police refused to give any details.