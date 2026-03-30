UP mosque built on govt land demolished in pre-dawn action

Sitapur: A mosque allegedly constructed on government land 12 years ago was demolished by the administration in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district early Monday, March 30, after a prior notice went unheeded, officials said.

Additional District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, along with other senior officials and three bulldozers, reached the site in the Leharpur area of the district around 3 am. The demolition exercise was carried out amid tight security, they said.

According to the administration, the structure in Naigaon Behati village had been built illegally on land designated as a pond. The action followed an order by a tehsil court after a complaint was filed by the Gram Sabha.

Around 500 police personnel, including senior officers, were deployed to maintain law and order during the operation, they said.

A mosque allegedly constructed on government land 12 years ago was demolished by the administration in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district early Monday, March 30, after a prior notice went unheeded.



Additional District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, along with other senior officials,… pic.twitter.com/5BGGR0JhuX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 30, 2026

Gram Sabha claims mosque built illegally over ‘pond land’

The dispute over the structure had been pending for a long time, with the Gram Sabha alleging that the mosque stood on land earmarked for a pond and a cemetery. A case in this regard was filed on December 18, 2025.

On January 6, 2026, the court declared the construction illegal and ordered eviction, issuing a notice to the concerned party to vacate the premises and remove essential items within a stipulated period, officials said.

After the deadline expired without compliance, the district administration proceeded with the demolition, they added.

Authorities said a notice had also been issued under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code, but the construction was not removed, prompting action.

Situation is political, mosque member says

Maulana Abdul Rahman, associated with the mosque, declined to comment and described the matter as political.

Justifying the early-morning action, the ADM said the site is located along a main road, and the timing was chosen to avoid traffic disruption. He added that the action was taken in accordance with the law and that removing encroachments from government land remains a priority.

“The situation in the area is currently under control, and the administration is constantly monitoring it,” Kumar said.