UP: Muslim scribe booked for cow slaughter; barred from Meerut for 3 months

By: Sana Ejaz

A Meerut court in Uttar Pradesh court has issued an order against independent journalist Zakir Ali Tyagi, barring him from entering the district for three months in a cow slaughter case. He was booked in 2020 over charges that he held are false, and for which he spent 16 days in jail.

In Uttar Pradesh, journalists and activists have charged the BJP-run state government of suppressing dissent over the last few years especially. According to the Committee Against Assault on Journalists,’ a total of 138 cases of persecution of journalists were registered in Uttar Pradesh from 2017 to February 2022.

जिला प्रशासन की तरफ़ से जारी किया गया आदेश मिल चुका है जिसमे हुक़्म हुआ है कि मैं 3 माह के लिए जिले से निष्कासित(जिला बदर) किया जा चुका हूँ,माननीय मैं चला जाऊंगा सबकुछ छोड़कर लेकिन जहां मुझे इंसाफ़ ना मिल सका वहां की हर एक ईंट बोलेगी कि बेगुनाही के सबूत बहुत थे लेकिन सुनवाई नही! pic.twitter.com/f2NERKgrCu — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) December 13, 2022

In Zakir Ali Tyagi’s case, the police filed a First Information Report against unknown persons on 23 August 2020. The Meerut police then booked him for alleged cow slaughter, under Sections 8 and 5 of the Prevention of the Cow Slaughter Act (1955).

The Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Meerut, said that Zakir Ali Tyagi could disturb law and order in the district. The order was passed under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act. Zakir Ali Tyagi alleged that the court gave the decision unilaterally.

“I can’t even enter my house or meet my family for 3 months, the decision was given without hearing my side I have been punished for being innocent, journalism is my only crime. It is often said in judicial principles that even if 100 guilties are acquitted, no innocent should be punished. But contrary to this judicial principle, it has been seen that no matter how many innocent people may be punished, the guilty should not be punished,” he stated.

मेरठ की ADM कोर्ट ने मुझे 3 महीने के लिए जिला बदर (जिले से बाहर) करने का आदेश दिया है,मैं 3 महीने तक अपने घर में भी प्रवेश नही कर सकता हूँ ना परिवार से मिल सकता हूँ,फ़ैसला मेरा पक्ष सुने बिना सुनाया गया है,बेगुनाह होने की भी सजा मिली है,पत्रकारिता करना ही मेरा असल जुर्म है! — Zakir Ali Tyagi (@ZakirAliTyagi) December 12, 2022

Speaking with Siasat.com, Tyagi said, “This was an FIR against unknown persons, but still the police picked me up in this case and sent me to jail. The complainant himself reached the police station and gave a statement that I am being framed because he criticizes the government. But the police didn’t even listen to him and chased him away.”

Tyagi said he had to visit the court at least 20 to 25 times in this case. “No matter where I would be, I’d have to reach the court on the date of hearings. I am doing my job and will continue to do it. Criticizing the government is a journalist’s right. If a journalist gets scared of asking questions to the government, then what will happen to the public? A scared journalist produces dead citizens in a democracy,” he added.