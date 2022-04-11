UP: Muslim women protest after Bajrang Muni’s calls for rape

Angered by religious leader Bajrang Muni’s call for rape threats, Muslim women in Khairabad town of Uttar Pradesh came out and protested against him on Monday.

Raising slogans, “Baba ki goondagardi nahi chalegi“, the women along with children marched on the road demanding immediate arrest of Bajrang Muni who is still at large.

The brave Muslim women of Khairabad are protesting against the rape monger Bajrang Muni. Amplify their voice.@sitapurpolice why is Bajrang Muni not in jail?pic.twitter.com/MQFoKH0Acz — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) April 11, 2022

Women of Khairabad protesting and demanding from police to #ArrestBajrangMuni.



Video sent by a local. pic.twitter.com/zUan5F4Mcw — Kaushik Raj (@kaushikrj6) April 11, 2022

On April 2, on the occasion of Hindu New Year Hindutva seer Bajrang Muni threatened sexual assault on Muslim women in a rally in Uttar Pradesh. He is the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town of Sitapur district.

“I am explaining this to you with a lot of love. If any Muslim guy pursues Hindu ladies, I will abduct and brazenly rape Muslim women in public,” threatens the seer, in the presence of police personnel.

So far, the UP police have registered a case over the issue, and investigations are underway. His comments were largely criticized by the netizens with many calling for his arrest.

Activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Campus Front of India (CFI) also held a joint protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on April 9.