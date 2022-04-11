UP: Muslim women protest after Bajrang Muni’s calls for rape

So far, the UP police have registered a case over the rape threat issue, and investigations are underway

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Updated: 11th April 2022 4:40 pm IST
Police trying to pacify Muslim women who led a protest against the arrest of Bajrang Muni

Angered by religious leader Bajrang Muni’s call for rape threats, Muslim women in Khairabad town of Uttar Pradesh came out and protested against him on Monday.

Raising slogans, “Baba ki goondagardi nahi chalegi“, the women along with children marched on the road demanding immediate arrest of Bajrang Muni who is still at large.

On April 2, on the occasion of Hindu New Year Hindutva seer Bajrang Muni threatened sexual assault on Muslim women in a rally in Uttar Pradesh. He is the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town of Sitapur district.

MS Education Academy

“I am explaining this to you with a lot of love. If any Muslim guy pursues Hindu ladies, I will abduct and brazenly rape Muslim women in public,” threatens the seer, in the presence of police personnel.

Also Read
UP: Amidst cheers, Hindutva seer threatens to rape Muslim women

So far, the UP police have registered a case over the issue, and investigations are underway. His comments were largely criticized by the netizens with many calling for his arrest.

Activists of the All India Students Association (AISA) and Campus Front of India (CFI) also held a joint protest outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in New Delhi on April 9.

Also Read
AISA, CFI activists protest outside UP Bhawan, demand arrest of Bajrang Muni

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button