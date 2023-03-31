UP: Muslims welcome Ram Navmi rally by showering flowers

Muslims showering flowers on the rally. (Screenshot from Twitter video).

A video of people from the Muslim community welcoming a Ram Navmi procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad went viral on social media.

The video garnered attention as the country witnessed violence in several parts of the country on the occasion of Ram Navmi.

Many termed the video as a sign of ‘religious harmony’ and praised the gesture.

 The Yatra, which marched through many parts of Moradabad was welcomed by Muslims. They also put up garlands to honour the people who participated in the Ram Navami procession. Police personnel who arrived for ensuring law and order were also garlanded.

In another similar incident, the Muslim community in Mysore distributed panaka, buttermilk, and kosambari among the devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami.

