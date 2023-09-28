UP: Negligent railway staff causes train to overstep platform, 5 suspended

Mathura: A woman was injured after a local train at Mathura railway station climbed onto the platform. On Thursday, September 29, investigations revealed that the officer on duty was on a video call and mildly drunk. Five railway staff have been suspended thus far.

Visuals from the CVVRS (Crew Voice and Video Recording System) camera installed in the train disclose that a railway employee named Sachin entered the train while on a call.

Mathura local train ramming into platform: As per report of the probe team, negligent act of helper Sachin engrossed in mobile caused the accident. He put his bag on the throttle which put the train in motion at the dead end forcing it to climb the platform. Sachin's breath… pic.twitter.com/E9nShbnvjN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 28, 2023

He placed his bag on the throttle which, due to the bag’s pressure, went in the forward direction and let the train move towards the platform.

It broke the dead end of the platform and half of the coach climbed onto the elevated portion of platform number 2, leading to the breakdown of OHE (overhead wire),” said the investigating report, adding Sachin was mildly drunk.

“He has been sent for a medical test in which his blood sample will be taken to find out the exact level of alcohol consumption,” a source from the Agra Railway Division, said.

Divisional Railway Manager Tej Prakash Agrawal has suspended five persons including Sachin in connection with the incident. While three are technical staff, one is a loco pilot.

The train arrived at Mathura station at 10.49 pm on Wednesday. After the loco pilot was relieved from his duty and came out of the cab, Sachin entered to take the keys. Within a minute of his entering the cab, it started moving, broke the dead end and half of its portion climbed onto the platform.

A local train climbed onto the platform due to negligence of a railway staffer

Sachin in a written statement said that as per the instruction of his duty in-charge, he asked for the key of the cab from the loco pilot who told him that it was inside the cab.

According to his statement, when he entered the cab and put his bag inside, the train started moving on its own. He said that he got scared and by the time he applied the emergency brake, it had entered the platform.

He said that he informed his in-charge about it and when he tried to find out the reason why the train started moving, he found that the throttle was in the forward position and the key was also in position.

In his statement, he blamed the loco pilot for keeping the train functions in a “switched-on” position. However, the loco pilot in his statement said that he had handed over the key to Sachin before the latter entered the cab.

The joint report has mentioned Sachin as ETL staff whereas in his statement, Sachin has mentioned his designation as helper.