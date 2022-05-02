UP: No permission granted for Hindutva event, say Noida police

Adding to the slew of Dharam Sansads being held across India, two more were scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad this week. However, permission for Hindu seer Prabodhananda Giri’s gathering has not been granted by Central Noida’s Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Responding to news of the event, Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Noida, Rakesh Singh released a statement saying permission has not been granted to hold any Dharma Sansad at Ghaziabad.

Singh added that action is being taken against the owner of the farm, Rajkumar Chaudhary, and the in-charge of the Badalpur police station Praveen Chaudhry for allowing the event to be conducted at the premises.

Also Read After Haridwar event, Prabodhanand Giri again makes provocative remarks against Muslims

The two Dharam Sansads at Ghaziabad:

The first of the two events is being organised by the Hindu Raksha Sena is titled, “Hindu Samagam”. The event will be presided by sena president Prabodhananda Giri, who has delivered hate speeches at the Haridwar Dharam Sansad held in December 2021, where right-wing extremists called for the genocide of Muslims.

A poster shared on social media consists of the details regarding the Samagam along with the pictures of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Giri.

Two events by hatemonger priests in UP this week:



First by Prabodhanand who called for ethnic cleansing of minorities at Haridwar. He had recently stoked violence in Uttarakhand.



Second by Kalicharan and Yati where they will distribute Bows and arrows.



FYI @ghaziabadpolice https://t.co/5SqkMvt7Cb pic.twitter.com/PhgTw3Ss1v — Alishan Jafri (@alishan_jafri) May 1, 2022

Another event that is scheduled to be held in the city is a campaign, which will commence on May 8. “Har Ghar Geeta Har Haath Gandiv”, will be led by Yati Narsinghanand and Kalicharan Maharaj. The two Hindu extremists aim to distribute bows and arrows to people through the campaign.

It is to be noted that Narsinghanand had earlier called upon Hindus asking them to be prepared for any eventuality and to procure bows and arrows, which would be used in defence.

About Prabhodhanand Giri:

In the past, Giri had called for the ethnic cleansing of Muslims on the lines of the genocide in Myanmar which resulted in the mass exodus and displacement of scores of Rohingya refugees.

Prabodhanand also indicated the approval of the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath over the controversial hate speeches and acts.