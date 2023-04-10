Up number of teachers to boost quality of education: Amir Ullah Khan at MANUU

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th April 2023 6:20 pm IST
Up number of teachers to boost quality of education: Amir Ullah Khan at MANUU

Hyderabad: For quality education, an increase in number of teachers is necessary, said Prof. Amir Ullah Khan, Economist and Professor, Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI), Hyderabad today at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

He was speaking at a panel discussion  on “Education in G-20 Countries” organized by the Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), MANUU as part of UGC’s University Connect  initiative.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, OSD-II  of MANUU, was the moderator.

MS Education Academy

Prof. Syed Najamul Hasan, Department of Mathematics and Vivienne Valles Thomas, US, were the other panelists. The experts emphasized on the importance of teachers, classrooms and technology in education in G20 countries.

In the discussion, the initiative of G20 and its objectives, importance of its presidency, the educational situation in G20 countries, the need and effectiveness of mutual cooperation, technical resources and the role of private institutions were discussed in detail. The experts gave answers to the questions raised by the participants.
Earlier, Prof. Mohd. Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT welcomed the panelist and participants. Dr. Misbah Anzar, Assistant Professor  proposed vote of thanks

Large number of students and teachers were present. Caps with G20 logo were distributed among the students to mark the occasion.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th April 2023 6:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button