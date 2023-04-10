Up number of teachers to boost quality of education: Amir Ullah Khan at MANUU

Hyderabad: For quality education, an increase in number of teachers is necessary, said Prof. Amir Ullah Khan, Economist and Professor, Dr. Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRDI), Hyderabad today at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU).

He was speaking at a panel discussion on “Education in G-20 Countries” organized by the Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers (CPDUMT), MANUU as part of UGC’s University Connect initiative.

Prof. Siddiqui Mohammad Mahmood, OSD-II of MANUU, was the moderator.

Prof. Syed Najamul Hasan, Department of Mathematics and Vivienne Valles Thomas, US, were the other panelists. The experts emphasized on the importance of teachers, classrooms and technology in education in G20 countries.

In the discussion, the initiative of G20 and its objectives, importance of its presidency, the educational situation in G20 countries, the need and effectiveness of mutual cooperation, technical resources and the role of private institutions were discussed in detail. The experts gave answers to the questions raised by the participants.

Earlier, Prof. Mohd. Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Director, CPDUMT welcomed the panelist and participants. Dr. Misbah Anzar, Assistant Professor proposed vote of thanks

Large number of students and teachers were present. Caps with G20 logo were distributed among the students to mark the occasion.