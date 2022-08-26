UP: Pizza delivery man shot for refusing to accept torn note

Shahjahanpur: A 21-year-old pizza delivery man in Uttar Pradesh was shot by two men when he refused to accept a torn Rs 200 note as payment.

The victim, Sachin Kashyap, was rushed to a district hospital, from where he was taken to a specialised medical centre in Bareilly.

His condition is said to be critical.

SHO of Sadar Bazar, Amit Pandey said an FIR has been registered against the accused, Nadeem Khan, 27 and his brother Naeem, 29.

The two have been arrested and country-made pistols were recovered from their possession.

Nadeem had ordered a pizza over the phone when the outlet was about to close at 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

At around 11.30 pm, Sachin and his colleague, Ritik Kumar, delivered the food and left after taking payment.

The colleagues then went to buy a soft drink with the Rs 200 note that they were paid with. However, the shopkeeper told them it was torn and refused to accept it.

The two immediately went back, knocked on Nadeem’s door, and requested him to replace the note.

However, Nadeem got angry and started abusing them. Soon, his brother came out and allegedly shot Sachin with a country-made pistol.

After hearing the gunshot, a neighbour informed the police.

SHO Pandey said, “Multiple teams were deployed in the area to nab the accused brothers. We recovered two country made pistols and multiple bullets from them. We have booked them under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code, along with section 5/25 of the Arms Act. Both were sent to jail on Thursday.”