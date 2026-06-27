UP Police arrest 3 women for cooking beef at home in Kaushambi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, June 24, arrested three Muslim women after raiding a house in Kaushambi district on suspicion that they were cooking beef.

The arrests took place in Panara Gopalpur village under the Sarai Akil police station limits. A police team took action after receiving information that some individuals had brought and cooked beef, Kaushambi Police said in a statement.

Upon arriving at the women’s house, the police claimed four men “took advantage of the populated, narrow streets” and escaped.

The officials found three women inside the house with cooked meat in a pot and raw beef in a transparent bag. Although the women tried to flee, they were apprehended on the spot by female officers, Kaushambi police said.

Identified as Shama Parveen, Shaista and Fatima, the three women, the police claimed, admitted to cooking beef at their home. After rigorous questioning, they said family members brought it from outside, half of which they planned to cook the next day.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kaushabi, Abhishek said samples of the seized meat have been sent to the laboratory for confirmation. “More than the lab confirmation, they (the women) themselves acknowledged it was beef. And the men would not have any reason to escape if it wasn’t beef.”

The authorities seized onr kilogramme of raw and one kg of cooked beef from their possession. A case under the relevant sections of UP’s Cow Slaughter Prevention Act was registered against the women.

When asked how the officers at Sarai Akil police station received information about the incident, the DSP said that local activists alerted them. He said, “Yeh joh hote hai na activists, or hamare socials pe jo information aati hai, us hi se hame pata chala. Lekin yeh activists ko kaisa maloom chala, woh hum nahi disclose kar sakte hai (we found out about this through activists and the information that circulates on social media. However, we cannot disclose how those activists obtained the information).”

Abhishek added that police teams have been established to arrest the absconding.