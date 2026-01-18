UP: Police arrest man for kidnapping, molesting 10-year-old schoolgirl

Meerut: Police here have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old schoolgirl and molesting her in Meerut district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday around 10.30 am under the Kanker Khera police station area, when the class 3 student was on her way to school, SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said.

“The accused, who was in a car, allegedly abducted the girl, committed obscene acts and attempted to rape her, before abandoning her in an injured condition on the roadside about two hours later and fleeing the spot,” he added.

Four police teams were formed considering the seriousness of the case, Singh said. The CCTV footage from the surrounding area helped identify the car used in the crime, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as Phool Kumar, a resident of Bhamori village in Sardhana police station area.

He said the accused was currently living in Gopal Vihar and worked as a DTC bus driver in Delhi. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, the officer said.

The minor was medically examined and her condition was stated to be stable. The car used in the incident has also been seized.

Police said the girl’s father died seven years ago, and her mother works as a labourer to support the family.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections for abduction, obscene acts and under the POCSO Act. Further legal action is underway, police said.