UP polls: High voters’ turnout in Kairana assures BJP’s victory, says Anurag Thakur

Varanasi: Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday said that the high voter turnout in Kairana in the first phase of ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections assures the victory of the BJP in the state, adding that ‘this wave’ would become stronger as the election progresses.

As per the Election Commission’s data, Kairana recorded a voters’ turnout of 75.12 per cent.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP will win more than 300 seats in the Assembly elections and return to power in the state.

Addressing a press conference here today, Thakur said, “The voting in Kairana today assures BJP’s victory. In the next phases covering Kairana to Kashi, west to east, this wave will get stronger. Under the leadership of Modi Ji and Yogi Ji, BJP will win more than 300 seats and return to power.”

The Union Minister hit out at the Samajwadi Party for giving tickets to party MLA Nahid Hasan and MP Azam Khan in the elections and said that they have extended their support to “big criminals”.

“From Nahid Hasan, Azam Khan to Mukhtar Ansari, Samajwadi Party has either given a ticket or extended support to big criminals. If they couldn’t do it themselves, they got their alliance to do it,” he said.

Thakur further said that what the party had promised five years ago ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections, it has delivered on those promises.

“What we had said five years ago that we would free Uttar Pradesh from ‘Mafiaraj’ and ‘Gundaraj’. The memory of the Muzaffarnagar riots and Mau riots are connected to the government of Akhilesh Yadav. Under our government, there were no such riots. There are no Nahid Hasan, Mukhtar Ansari, or Azam Khan,” he said.

As the first phase of the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly concluded on Thursday, the voter turnout for the Jat-dominant belt of western Uttar Pradesh was recorded at over 60 per cent.

As per the Election Commission, the total voter turnout for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has been recorded at 60.17 per cent.