UP records voter turnout of 8.15 percent till 9 am

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 8.15 percent at 9 am on Sunday in the third phase of the ongoing Assembly elections.

According to the Election Commission of India, Manpuri witnessed the highest voter turnout of 11.03 percent followed by Kannauj (10.16 percent) and Etah (10.11 percent) till 9 am.

Farrukhabad recorded the lowest percentage of voter turnout of 5.89 percent. Further, while Kanpur Nagar saw 5.79 percent voter turnout.

Auraiya reported 7.71 percent voter turnout, Firozabad recorded 9.79 percent while Jhansi registered 7.65 percent polling.

Meanwhile, Etawah recorded 6.82 percent while Hamirpur recorded 9.55 percent. Hathras recorded 7.62 percent. Jalaun recorded 9.57 percent.

Polling in 59 constituencies for the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections is underway.

In the third phase of the Uttar Pradesh polls, 59 assembly seats across 16 districts are going to the polls on Sunday. As many as 627 candidates are in the fray. Over 2.16 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 25,794 polling places and 15,557 polling stations in the third phase of Assembly elections.

Among the key constituencies where polling began today include Karhal where former chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden Assembly election.

Akhilesh’s uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) supremo Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting from Jaswantnagar seat.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10.