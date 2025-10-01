UP school disallows parents wearing niqab from entering school

A private school in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, prohibited Muslim parents wearing niqabs from entering the school during a parent-teacher meeting on Saturday, September 27, which led to a commotion in the area.

The incident occurred at New Vision Inter College. The parents claimed they were asked to remove their burqas and niqabs before entering for identification, which many found unacceptable.

“Remove the niqab, only after that you can go inside,” a parent recounted the principal’s orders to local media.

Offended, some parents got into heated arguments with the teachers. “You can tell students to come wearing uniforms, but you cannot give a dress code to parents. We have been sending our children for three years now. This is the first time we faced such a situation,” one of the parents argued. The argument escalated as both started shouting at each other, trying to prove their point.

She further alleged that several parents were made to wait outside the school, who eventually had to leave.

However, according to the school principal, the parents were “very politely” notified a day before the PTA. “The meeting was disrupted because of a few parents,” she said.

Following the commotion, police were called in to bring the situation under control. Although no official complaint was filed, a report was sent to the police commissioner, since both parties were pacified.

The UP police additionally stated on X, confirming that the dispute was resolved. “The situation is currently peaceful. Necessary action will be taken in the matter as per rules,” the police said.