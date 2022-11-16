UP: Schoolboy attacked by pet dog in lift in Greater Noida

A schoolboy was attacked by a pet dog in a lift at a housing residency in Greater Noida on Tuesday.

CCTV cameras installed in the lift show the boy accompanied by his mother when the dog and its pet owner enter the lift. The dog suddenly attacks the boy and bites his hand.

The dog is successfully subdued by its owner. Later the schoolboy was administered four injections. The incident took place at La Residentia society.

The Noida district administration recently (November 12) issued new guidelines stating all pet owners have to register their dogs, cats and birds by January 2023, failure of which can lead to a fine.

Further, in case of injury caused by dogs or cats, the pet owner has to pay a fine of Rs 10,000.

“In Noida Authority’s 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region,” the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet.

Maheshwari also made sterilization and antirabies vaccination mandatory for pet dogs.

“Sterilization/antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. In case of violation (from March 1, 2023), provision for imposition of a fine of Rs 2,000 per month,” she said.