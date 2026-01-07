UP SIR: 128 inclusion claims submitted in a day, max by BJP

Lucknow: Political parties in Uttar Pradesh submitted 128 claims for inclusion of voters and no objections seeking deletion from the electoral rolls till Wednesday evening, January 7, with the maximum coming from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), official data revealed.

A draft electoral roll was published on January 6 after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). A window for claims and objections was opened for citizens who felt they were left out. The window remains open till February 6.

The data issued by Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa’s office covers claims and objections received between January 6 and January 7 till 5 pm.

The draft list retained over 12.44 crore voters from the previous rolls and delisted about 2.89 crore names as booth-level officers could not collect verification forms due to reasons such as death, migration, or enrollment at another place.

According to the bulletin, a total of 5,76,611 booth-level agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties were involved in the process.

Claims for inclusion were submitted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (105), Bahujan Samaj Party (17) and Samajwadi Party (six). No party submitted any objection for exclusion during the period.

Among national parties, the BJP had the highest number of BLAs at 1,60,605, followed by the BSP with 1,53,469 and the Congress with 94,591. The Samajwadi Party accounted for 1,56,972 BLAs.

The CEO’s office said that 16,18,574 Form-6 applications for inclusion were received before the publication of the draft roll, while 49,399 Form-7 applications seeking deletion were received in the same period.

The final electoral roll after completion of the SIR will be published on March 6, according to officials.

On Tuesday, Rinwa said if a voter’s name does not appear in the draft roll, they must submit Form-6 to seek inclusion.

Form 6A is for overseas voters, while Form 7 is for deletion or objection, and Form 8 is for correction of details or replacement of EPIC forms, which can be submitted through BLOs, at Voter Registration Centres (VRCs) located at tehsil offices, or online via ECINet and voters.eci.gov.in.