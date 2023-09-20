UP students to have women’s safety, traffic rules in their projects

Lucknow: Students of Classes 9 and 10 of schools under the UP Board will now have topics on safe cities, women’s safety and traffic rules in their project work.

The changes are applicable from session 2023-24.

The additional topics are in addition to the prescribed project work that the students have been doing already.

The students will be required to complete these projects which comprise 30 marks.

UP Board secretary Divyakant Shukla said students would be asked to write about incidents related to issues such as traffic safety, safety of women and others, and also give suggestions to resolve them. They will also be asked to get information about government helplines.

They will list out the contribution of women in India’s freedom struggle, make a list of local environmental problems in geography and find solutions for them.

Besides, students will also make a list of disabled and elderly people of their localities and will try to understand their problems and record it.

Problems concerning elderly couples in cities and measures that can be taken to solve them will also be a part of projects.

Principals of all recognised secondary schools have been directed to ensure that all students do the above project work.