UP: Sub-inspector thrashed after being caught molesting woman, booked for rape

Published: 18th September 2023 7:49 pm IST
Photo: Screengrab

Agra: A police sub-inspector was allegedly thrashed by villagers after he was “caught red-handed in an objectionable position with a woman” in a village of Agra district. Sandeep Kumar, who was posted at Barhan police station, was allegedly tied to a pole by the angry villagers and beaten up by them. The sub-inspector has been booked for rape, officials said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident went viral on Monday, in which the sub-inspector (SI) is seen tied to a pole and some people are gathered around him. In the video, he was seen only in underwear.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been lodged against the SI on a complaint filed by the 20-year-old woman.

MS Education Academy

“As per the complaint received from the victim, a case of rape has been registered against sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar posted at Barhan police station,” Sonam Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), told PTI.

According to villagers, Kumar jumped into the house through the roof at 11 pm on Sunday and was found in an objectionable position with the woman. The family members woke up as the victim shouted for help, they said.

The villagers and family members then locked the SI in a room, and later he was allegedly tied to a pole and thrashed.

The villagers further alleged that Kumar would visit the village regularly, but was caught red-handed for the first time.

The sub-inspector has been suspended.

“On Sunday night, SI Sandeep Kumar was found with a woman in the village. After the incident, he has been suspended and a departmental inquiry set up against him,” the DCP said.

