UP: Tailor rapes 15-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in a village in the Jansath area.

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Muzaffarnagar: A tailor allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl who had come to get some clothes stitched here after shutting the shop from the outside, police said on Friday, August 14,.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in a village in the Jansath area, Circle Officer (Jansath) Rishika Singh said.

Police have registered a case against the tailor, Firoz, and his friend, Adnan, who locked the shop from the outside. Firoz has been arrested.

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According to the complaint filed by the victim’s family, the girl had gone to the tailor’s shop to get her clothes stitched when the shop owner, Firoz, allegedly closed the shop and raped her.

Police reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident and broke open the lock, finding Firoz with the minor.

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